Galway chocolatier makes prestigious Forbes 30 under 30 list

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Owner of Ballybrit-based Grá Chocolates, Gráinne Mullins, has been named in the prestigious Forbes’ 30 under 30 list.

The global list notes 30 leading young innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders.

Gráinne, an award-winning pastry chef and founder of Grá Chocolates, is one of six Irish people to make the latest update of the list.

It also listed University of Galway graduate, Jack O’Meara, who is co-founder of biotech company, Ochre Bio.

Grainne has been speaking to David Nevin – and says she’s immensely proud, but still in shock at being included.