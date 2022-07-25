Galway childcare providers to highlight issues at roadshow tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Childhood Services Ireland is coming to Galway tomorrow for the first of a series of roadshows around the country.

The national roadshow allows childcare providers to highlight issues they feel are set to affect the future of the sector.

This comes as the government plans to implement major changes to the childcare sector for both childcare providers and parents availing of childcare services.

The roadshow will take place at the IBEC offices in Galway at Ross House in Victoria Place from 4.30 until 6pm

Director of Childhood Services Ireland Darragh Whelan explained some of the planned changes