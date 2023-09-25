Galway Bay FM

25 September 2023

Galway childcare owner describes imminent protest closure as a ‘last resort’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The owner of a number of childcare facilities across Galway has described upcoming protest closures as a ‘last resort’

Early Childhood Providers, which represents 1,700 childcare providers around the country, will withdraw services for three days in protest at the level of funding.

Up to 60 childcare owners attended a meeting in the city recently, to voice their concerns over rising costs.

Theresa Murphy is the owner of Spraoi and Sonas early learning centres across Galway.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Theresa, says the situation has reached boiling point:

