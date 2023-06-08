Galway Chief Fire Officer confirms no residential damage caused by city gorse fire

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Chief Fire Officer for Galway, Gerry O Malley has confirmed no residential damage was caused by last night’s gorse fire outside Galway city.

Fire services attended the scene of the fire at 4PM yesterday in an area of commanage between the townlands of Tonabrocky and Boleybeg.

A section of the Rahoon Road was closed to traffic for a time, and it’s understood services from the city, Athenry and An Ceathrú Rua attended the scene.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Chief Gerry O Malley gave an update of the situation: