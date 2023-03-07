Galway cheese makers win big at national food awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway cheese makers have taken two major awards at the Irish Food Writers’ Guild Food Awards.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Kevin and Seamus Sheridan, owners of Sheridans Cheesemongers.

The brothers founded the company in 1995, and started by selling Irish farmhouse cheese at the Galway Market.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Faherty of Aran Island Goats Cheese was announced as the winner in the category of Outstanding Contribution to Irish Food.

The family-run goat farm is based on Inis Mór and produces a range of soft cheeses and a barrell aged goats feta.