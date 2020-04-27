Galway Chamber to launch business recovery forum

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Chamber will launch its business recovery forum tomorrow in a bid to help local companies to restart when coronavirus restrictions are eased.

The group is engaging with over 14 individual sectors, to assess their unique challenges and to develop specific roadmaps to recovery.

The enterprise body has also written to all elected members in Galway city and county councils to engage in the process.

Businesses interested in taking part in the forum can email [email protected]