Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Chamber says 3,000 housing units must be constructed to meet population demands aross the county.

The target was set out this morning by industry and business experts at a meeting on housing issues.

1,334 houses were built across the county last year – and businesses say the lack of accommodation is impacting their ability to hire new staff.

Galway Chamber CEO Kenny Deery spoke to our reporter Joseph Murray about the findings.