Galway Chamber survey to assess impact of housing shortage on local businesses

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Chamber has released a survey to its members to assess how the current housing situation is affecting businesses across Galway.

The anonymous survey is targeted towards businesses both big and small, and also aims to analyse other factors that are affecting business recruitment efforts in the county.

Among the questions, the survey asks how the shortage of accommodation has affected hiring plans for its members,

It also assesses how the lack of housing will impact businesses’ future plans for recruitment and investment into Galway.

The results are due to be released next week.