Galway Chamber survey reveals businesses concerned about Government’s ability to deliver infrastructure projects

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A survey conducted by Galway Chamber has found that businesses in Irish cities have serious concerns about the Government’s ability to deliver infrastructure projects.

It found that businesses feel the Government takes too short-term an approach – and they want more private sector involvement in infrastructure delivery.

The survey found that while businesses in Ireland’s 5 city regions are in support of the Governments National Planning Framework 2040 – they have serious concerns over its ability to deliver. For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…