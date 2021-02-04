Galway Chamber shortlist for 2020 Business Awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Chamber of Commerce has announced the shortlist for its 2020 Virtual Business Awards.
19 local businesses and organisations have been shortlisted across six categories.
The theme of this year’s awards “Celebrating Resilience & Innovation,” will recognise the achievements of Chamber members and Galway businesses over the challenging year of 2020.
Galway Chamber says the number of entries this year exceeded expectations, and especially in the new ‘Business Innovation’ category.
The winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony on February 26th.
Category 1 – Dr. Chris Coughlan Award for Best Emerging Enterprise (sponsored by WestBIC and Galway Technology Centre)
FleetOps
Aurigen Medical
Ronspot Ltd.
Category 2 – Best Customer Service (sponsored by Bank of Ireland)
Hennelly Finance
Rituals
Renvyle House Hotel & Resort
Category 3 – Marketing Excellence (sponsored by Galway City Council)
Galway Race Course
Aran Island Ferries
Irish Socksciety
Category 4 – Best SME (sponsored by AIB)
Baboró
Helplink Mental Health
Irish Socksciety
Category 5 – Business Innovation (sponsored by EY)
Ex Ordo
Video Sherpa
Sli Nua Careers
Galway Food Tours
Category 6 – Sustainability (sponsored by Shannon Airport)
National University of Ireland, Galway
The Connacht Hotel
Cpl