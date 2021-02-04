Galway Chamber shortlist for 2020 Business Awards

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Chamber of Commerce has announced the shortlist for its 2020 Virtual Business Awards.

19 local businesses and organisations have been shortlisted across six categories.

The theme of this year’s awards “Celebrating Resilience & Innovation,” will recognise the achievements of Chamber members and Galway businesses over the challenging year of 2020.

Galway Chamber says the number of entries this year exceeded expectations, and especially in the new ‘Business Innovation’ category.

The winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony on February 26th.

Category 1 – Dr. Chris Coughlan Award for Best Emerging Enterprise (sponsored by WestBIC and Galway Technology Centre)

FleetOps

Aurigen Medical

Ronspot Ltd.



Category 2 – Best Customer Service (sponsored by Bank of Ireland)

Hennelly Finance

Rituals

Renvyle House Hotel & Resort



Category 3 – Marketing Excellence (sponsored by Galway City Council)

Galway Race Course

Aran Island Ferries

Irish Socksciety



Category 4 – Best SME (sponsored by AIB)

Baboró

Helplink Mental Health

Irish Socksciety



Category 5 – Business Innovation (sponsored by EY)

Ex Ordo

Video Sherpa

Sli Nua Careers

Galway Food Tours



Category 6 – Sustainability (sponsored by Shannon Airport)

National University of Ireland, Galway

The Connacht Hotel

Cpl