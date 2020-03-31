Galway Chamber says most essential businesses are following Coronavirus guidelines

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Chamber says the majority of local businesses, that have been deemed essential by Government, are following coronavirus guidelines.

It’s comes as the enterprise body has been contacted by a number of workers who are concerned about going to work during the COVID-19 emergency.

Galway’s position as a major MedTech hub, means a lot of factories in the city are still in operation – as well as key retailers.

Galway Chamber Chief Executive Kenny Deery says a number of firms have retained the services of outside auditors to ensure workspaces adhere to social distancing guidelines.

He advises employees should contact their HR department if they have any concerns….