Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Chamber has received a diversity and inclusion award from the Irish Centre for Diversity

They were granted the bronze ‘Investors in Diversity’ award for their promotion of awareness and understanding of diversity in Galway’s corporate culture.

The Chamber says the award represents a starting point, as they begin work on reaching the next level of accreditation.

Kenny Deery, CEO of Galway Chamber, reacts to receiving the award.