Galway Chamber praises strong statement by Leo Varadkar on Ring Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The CEO of Galway Chamber has welcomed a statement by Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, reaffirming his support for the Galway City Ring Road.

According to the Irish Times, Friends of the Irish Environment wrote to the Tanaiste asking him to support their right to legally challenge the project.

In his response, Leo Varadkar did acknowledge he supports the right of those with reasonable grounds to lodge objections.

But he told the environmental group he “strongly supports” the €600m road, and that he believes it’s vital to the city’s future development.

He said the road would assist him in his efforts to secure more investment for the Galway area as the urban economic centre for the west.

Speaking to Galway Talks, CEO of Galway Chamber Kenny Deery says the Tanaiste’s strong statement is exactly what Galway and the business community need.

He’s reiterated his claim that those in opposition to the road are “not connected with reality” – and people are overwhelmingly in favour of the project.