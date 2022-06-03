Galway Chamber named Chamber of the Year at national awards

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Galway Chamber of Commerce has been named Chamber of the Year at the 2022 Chamber Awards.

The awards, hosted by Chambers Ireland and sponsored by Zurich, recognise the outstanding work of chambers across the country in supporting local, regional and national business.

Galway Chamber was recognised for its high level of activity throughout the year despite challenging operational conditions.

It was also declared the winner of the Support Enterprise and Social Enterprise category.

Kenny Deery, CEO of Galway Chamber says this award proves what a great place Galway is for business.