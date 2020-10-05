Galway Chamber joins calls for regional accelerator programme for EU funds across West

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Chamber of Commerce has joined a call for 350 million euro of EU funds to be pumped into the Northern and Western regions.

The ‘Let’s Be More’ campaign wants counties which have seen economic decline to be given more of a share from next year until 2027.

The European Commission has promised to contribute 60 euro for every 100 euro invested by the Government in the next wave of regional funding.

CEO of Galway Chamber Kenny Deery says the idea of a regional investment accelerator would address a legacy of under-investment in the West.

He argues regional development has been top-down and centrally driven and that if Ireland is to achieve a sustainable, productive and inclusive economy, then regions need to be empowered to develop their own economies and specialisations.

Northern and Western Regional Assembly Chief Executive, David Minton says this allocation is essential during negotiations….