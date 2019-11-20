Galway Chamber joins call for greater government investment in regional airports

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway Chamber of Commerce has joined other regional business leaders in calling for greater government support for regional airports.

Representatives of the western and midwest business community met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar this week to highlight the importance of international connectivity via regional airports in order to achieve regional economic growth.

Presidents of Galway, Limerick, Ennis and Shannon Chambers together with the Limerick Chamber Chief Economist and CEO gathered at Government Buildings to discuss the findings of the recently published Copenhagen Economics report, against the backdrop of Brexit.

The report points to the impact that strategic business routes can have on regional economic growth.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…