13 November 2023

Galway Chamber in Brussels seeking MEP support for Galway Ring Road

Galway Chamber is in Brussels this week to seek the support of Irish MEP’s for the Galway Ring Road project.

Permission for the long awaited project was quashed a year ago, after An Bord Pleanala failed to take into account the latest Climate Action Plan.

A re-submitted application is now being considered by the planning authority, though no timeframe is available for a decision.

Galway Chamber says this isn’t just a vital project for Galway, but for the entire western region.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Chamber CEO Kenny Deery said the support of Irish MEP’s in the EU parliament is crucial:

