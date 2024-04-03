Galway Chamber CEO Kenny Deery to run as Independent candidate for City West in local elections

Galway Chamber CEO Kenny Deery will run as an Independent candidate for Galway City West in the upcoming local elections.

Just last month, he announced he will not be extending his contract with the Chamber, and will finish in the role this Friday.

Kenny has launched his election campaign in Salthill this morning, saying he wants to tackle issues such as transport and housing.

Speaking to Galway Talks, he said change and fresh drive is badly needed at Galway City Council.