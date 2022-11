Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Chamber is raising concerns with the mass job loss in the technology sector.

Recently, Twitter let go of half its workforce, with Irish people impacted, while it’s reported Meta will announce job cuts tomorrow.

Kenny Deery, the CEO of Galway Chamber, expressed his concerns with the job losses while on Galway Talks

He explains to Keith Finnegan how the ‘trimming’ of tech jobs will have a wider impact: