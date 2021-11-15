Galway Chamber CEO calls for clarity as uncertainty on Covid advice impacts on tourism, hospitality and retail businesses across the county.

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom: The Chief Executive of Galway Chamber is calling on the Government to provide clarity on the use of antigen testing as the level of uncertainty is impacting on tourism, hospitality and retail businesses across the county.

Latest figures show that 617 patients are in hospital with Covid 19 and 106 are now in ICU.

The Cabinet Sub Committee on Covid 19 will meet this evening to discuss what measures may be needed to cope with rising case numbers.

It’s an uncertain time for businesses across the county as speculation mounts on the possible return of some restrictions.

Chief Executive of Galway Chamber Kenny Deery says mixed messages from the Government and NPHET is making consumers nervous and uncertain, which is having a direct impact on those trying to operate their businesses.