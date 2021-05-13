Galway Chamber calls on Government to clarify time frame of financial supports for businesses

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Chamber is calling for certainty over how long Covid-19 supports will be offered to businesses as the country begins to reopen.

It’s also calling for a tapering off of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, and the transition of funding to schemes to support employers in recruitment and sustainment efforts.

Galway Chamber says throughout the pandemic, Government supports have been an invaluable lifeline for businesses, as has the PUP been for displaced employees.

However, it warns that while businesses are now beginning to reopen, things are not back to normal – and it will be years before many recover, if at all.

It points out that many sectors, from retail to tourism, will still be operating under restrictions and reduced capacity for the near future.

It says the sooner the Government can give financial clarity on the availability of supports, the sooner vulnerable sectors can plan with a degree of confidence.

Galway Chamber also feels the time has come to taper off the Pandemic Unemployment Payment to the level of standard unemployment benefit.

It believes while it may not be a popular move, the funds should be transitioned into a scheme to support employers in recruitment and sustainment efforts.