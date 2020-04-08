Galway Chamber calls on Galway 2020 board to seek extension into first half of 2021

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The CEO of Galway Chamber of Commerce has called on Galway 2020 to seek an extension to get projects through the first half of 2021.

Kenny Deery argues the project still has the potential to leave a lasting legacy for years to come.

It comes as Galway 2020 has this week implemented a three-week temporary layoff programme for all but a skeleton staff due to the significant impact of the coronavirus lockdown on events and social gatherings.

The group says it hopes to deliver a contracted programme of events that will take place later in the year.

Kenny Deery says the news is exceptionally disappointing after the momentum had been building across the west since Galway won the bid.

He says there are many organisations lined up and ready to deliver on their committed programmes and a deferral for some projects should be sought for 2021…..