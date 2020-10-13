Galway Chamber calls for supports for expansion of port in Budget 2021

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Chamber is calling for the support and delivery of large infrastructure projects, such as the Port of Galway as it awaits Budget 2021.

In it pre-budget submission, the representative body argues that the West and North West being downgraded to a region in transition should act as a wake-up call for central government.

CEO OF Galway Chamber, Kenny Deery says that while the July Stimulus introduced extensions on wage supports and grants, some of the supports fell short of what is needed, especially in the area of commercial rates and supports for the tourism and hospitality industry.

The Chamber is calling for the Government to extend the waiver on commercial rates for impacted business to 12 months.

The group is also asking Government to ensure the expansion of Galway Port to facilitate larger vessels and free up inner harbour lands for development.

Funding for public realm projects is also being sought across Galway city with the aim of creating a more ‘liveable’ environment.

Galway Chamber CEO Kenny Deery says significant investment in key areas is vital for Galway’s future…