Galway Chamber calls for rate waiver to include businesses that have traded throughout the pandemic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Chamber is calling for the commercial rates waiver to be extended beyond the initial three-month period for businesses that have been forced to close due to the Covid-19 crisis.

On 2 May, the Department of Local Government announced the waiving of commercial rates for a three-month period, beginning on 27 March, for businesses that shut to follow public health requirements.

The local enterprise body is also calling for a partial rates refund for businesses that have continue trading but have lost out on income due to the crisis.

Galway Chamber says the waiving of commercial rates is a step in the right direction but argues that three months is an inadequate period of support and that the term needs to be extended.

The local enterprise body is also calling for businesses, who have continued to trade through the COVID-19 crisis but whose trade has been severely impacted, to be given a partial rates rebate.

It’s suggesting the criteria of a 25 percent decline in turnover should be the test for eligibility for a proportional refund.

Galway Chamber CEO Kenny Deery says, as it stands the waiver has the potential to act as an adverse incentive for businesses to remain closed for longer than may be necessary.