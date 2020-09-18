Galway Chamber calls for Government to support airports in western region

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway Chamber is calling on the Government to provide financial support to struggling airports in the western region.

It comes as Ireland West Airport Knock experienced an 88 percent decline in passenger traffic in July and August compared to the same period in 2019.

The local enterprise body has voiced concerns following the recent decisions by US airlines Delta and United to discontinue flights from Shannon Airport in 2021.

Galway Chamber argues the situation has been made even more serious by reports that Ryanair and Aer Lingus may remove further routes from Shannon Airport in the future.

It comes as Galway, Shannon, Ennis and Limerick Chambers have jointly asked Ministers Eamon Ryan and Hildegarde Naughton to address aviation policy

and for funding packages for Aer Lingus and Ryanair to include conditions that routes into regional airports must be restored.

