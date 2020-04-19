Galway Chamber calls for abolition of commercial rates for businesses closed by Covid-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Chamber is calling for the abolition of commercial rates for businesses which have closed during the Covid-19 crisis.

It says it acknowledges that deferrals have been approved by Galway City and County Councils as a step to alleviate pressure on businesses in the short term.

However, it says it is not enough as many retail, hospitality and tourism businesses are facing considerable journeys to recovery and re-opening – while others will not be in a position to re-open at all.

Galway Chamber says rather than deferral, businesses should be granted full relief from rates for the duration of their closure.

Chamber president, Dave Hickey, also says that partial relief should be offered to businesses which have remained open, but have seen a drop in earnings….

