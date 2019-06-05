Galway Chamber awards Honorary Life Membership to Mary Bennett

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Chamber has awarded Honorary Life Membership to one of Galway city’s best known business people Mary Bennett of the Treasure Chest.

The award is in recognition of Mary’s active membership of Galway Chamber for 35 years as well as her business, charitable and social activities all aimed at making Galway a better place in which to live, work and to visit.

Mary joins an elite group as there have only ever been five honorary life memberships in the two hundred plus year history of Galway Chamber.

Dave Hickey, President of Galway Chamber, said Mary Bennett is the uncrowned Queen of Galway and he can think of no one more deserving of this honour.