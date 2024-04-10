Galway Chamber and Genesys to host ‘AI on the Big Screen’ event

The Galway Chamber and Genesys are set to host an ‘AI on the Big Screen’ event tomorrow.

Hosted by Joe Smyth, Senior Vice President of Research & Development at Genesys, the event will discuss the transformative potential and challenges of artificial intelligence.

Kicking off at 12PM in the EYE Cinema, Wellpark, a panel of experts will follow Joe Smyth’s insights to discuss the ethical, legal and societal dimensions of AI.

Eavanna Ryan, Galway Chamber of Commerce President says companies not looking into AI are putting themselves at risk.