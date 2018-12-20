Galway CervicalCheck victim hits out at timeline for Tribunal

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway CervicalCheck victim Lorraine Walsh has hit out at the timeline for the Tribunal which will investigate the scandal

Lorraine Walsh says the length of time the Tribunal process will take is a long time for your life to be on hold.

Walsh is one of the 221 women who have received incorrect smear tests and have been told that audits have shown they could have different outcomes.

The Health Minister announced details of the inquiry into the scandal yesterday evening.

