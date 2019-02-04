Galway Centre for Independent Living gets new mini bus

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new mini-bus has been handed over to a Galway charity today.

Galway Centre for Independent Living helps people with disabilites by providing an affordable transport service.

The charity has been operating since 2002.

36 thousand euro was raised for the vital service through the city council’s Community Development Programme.

Members of the charity received the keys for a new mini van from the supplier Freedom Mobility, based in Ballinrobe, at Galway Bay fm studios today.

Member of Galway Centre for Independent Living, Bernie Glynn says more vehicles are needed to meet demand. For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…