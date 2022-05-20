Galway celebrating 8 Blue Flag and 8 Green Coast awards by An Taisce

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Beaches in Galway, Cork, Dublin, Kerry and Wexford have been added to the Blue Flag Awards list.

85 beaches and 10 marinas were awarded blue flags – a record total.

Galway has received 8 Green Coast awards and 8 Blue Flags

While Traught in Kinvara has lost its long held Blue Flag, Trá Inis Oirr in the Aran Islands has been awarded a Blue Flag for the first time

Coastal Awards Manager with An Taisce, Ian Diamond, says receiving a blue flag for the first time is a major boost for local communities:

Galway’s 8 Blue Flags have gone to Trá Inis Oirr as you just heard; Cill Mhuirbhigh on Inis Mór; An Trá Mór, Coill Rua in Inverin; Trá an Dóilín in Carraroe; the Bathing Place at Portumna; Loughrea Lake and in the city – Salthill Beach and Silverstrand.

Galway’s 8 Green Coast awards have gone to Aillebrack/Silver Hill, Dumhach Beach and East End Bay Inishbofin, Trá Poll na gCaorach on Inis Oirr, Trá Inis Oirr, Renvyle Beach Connemara and in the city – Salthill Beach and Silverstrand.