Galway Cathedral unveils iconic gift from Hungary

Galway Cathedral has unveiled a gift of a replica of the iconic painting ‘Our Lady, Consoler of the Afflicted’ by Bishop András Veres of Gyor for a limited period.

Galway and Gyor share a connection dating back 350 years which is strongly tied to this painting.

The replica and accompanying exhibition will be on display in the Cathedral for a number of weeks.

Volunteer Helena O’Shea says it’s great to have the painting back in Galway with its strong local connection