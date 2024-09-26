Galway Bay FM

26 September 2024

Galway Cathedral unveils iconic gift from Hungary

Galway Cathedral has unveiled a gift of a replica of the iconic painting ‘Our Lady, Consoler of the Afflicted’ by Bishop András Veres of Gyor for a limited period.

Galway and Gyor share a connection dating back 350 years which is strongly tied to this painting.

The replica and accompanying exhibition will be on display in the Cathedral for a number of weeks.

Volunteer Helena O’Shea says it’s great to have the painting back in Galway with its strong local connection

