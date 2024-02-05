Galway Bay FM

5 February 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway Cathedral 40th Annual Novena is underway with a message of hope

Share story:
Galway Cathedral 40th Annual Novena is underway with a message of hope

The Annual Galway Cathedral Novena, that celebrates it’s 40th year, has begun.

The Novena, an annual nine-day Festival of Faith, will run until Tuesday the 13th,

There will be three Novena sessions on weekdays at 11am, 1.10pm and 7.30pm while on Sunday, there will be four sessions at 10.30am, 12.30pm, 3pm and 6pm.

The Sacrament of Reconciliation will be celebrated before and after each session with the Sacrament of the Sick celebrated on Saturday 10th during the 11am Mass.

Each weekday evening there will also be a guided, candlelit Holy Hour, at which all people of all ages and faith-background will be made welcome.

The last Mass each day will be live-streamed on www.galwaycathedral.ie, YouTube and Facebook.

Fr John Gerard Action told Galway Bay FM that the theme is above all, not to lose hope.

Share story:

EPA to reveal results of Galway city air quality survey this month

The EPA will be revealing the results of its Galway City air quality initiative this month. The Environmental Protection Agency has partnered with the cit...

Public consultation on redevelopment of Woodquay park to take place tomorrow.

A public consultation on the redevelopment of Woodquay Park in Galway City will take place tomorrow at the Galway Rowing Club. Galway City Council will di...

University of Galway SU reveals series of events for Consent Week

University of Galway’s Students’ Union has revealed its series of events planned for Consent Week, which starts tomorrow. The Active Consent w...

Dáil hears housing adaptation grants not covering cost of works at in Galway homes

Many households in Galway who qualify for the housing adaptation grant are discovering it falls far short of covering the cost of works. That’s acco...