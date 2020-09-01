Galway car sales continue to significantly trail 2019 levels

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

New car registrations in Galway have continued to significantly trail last year’s figures.

A report from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry show new vehicle registrations in Galway up to the month of August are almost 19 percent lower than the same period in 2019.

Over 4,000 vehicles were registered in the first 8 months of 2019 in the county, with that figure falling to 3,287 so far in 2020.

Galway recorded just 3 and a half per cent of the national total vehicle registrations so far this year.

Nationally, new car sales are down 28 per cent so far this year, with only a 4 per cent drop recorded when comparing August 2020 with the same month last year.

HGVs recorded a significant jump last month compared to August 2019 at a 20 per cent increase.

Dublin saw the biggest fall in registrations at 40 per cent down year on year.

According to Society of the Irish Motor Industry, the market is currently operating at recession levels.

Director General of SIMI, Brian Cooke, says the outlook for next year is not optimistic.