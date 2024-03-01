Galway Bay FM

1 March 2024

Galway car dealership awarded EV dealership of the year award for Connacht

A Galway car dealership has won a regional award for Connacht.

Western Motors Ltd, located in Ballybrit in Galway City, has been awarded the Electric Vehicle Dealership of the Year Award for 2024.

The awards, run by Zero Emission Vehicles Ireland (ZEVI), recognise excellence in promoting and selling electric vehicles.

The regional winners will be considered for the national award, which will be announced at the SEAI’s Energy Show later this month

