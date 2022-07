Galway campaigners are spearheading a drive to have rat poison taken off the supermarket shelves.

The Barn Owl Project, established in 2019, says the use of rodenticide has a devastating impact on the Barn Owl population.

Dan Doorhy is a member of the team who’s been involved in helping Barn Owls make a comeback in East Galway.

Speaking to Galway Talks, he says they’re not looking for an outright ban – but more controls on who can purchase and where.