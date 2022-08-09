Galway campaign group takes to Shop Street backing Sabina Higgins’ letter

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Alliance Against War campaign group is on Shop Street today to support Sabina Higgins’ recent letter.

They state the letter, published in the Irish Times and on the President’s website, was a call for peace negotiations to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.

Sabina had received criticism over its publication, and the statement was removed from the President’s website shortly after.

Spokesperson for the Galway Alliance Against War, Niall Farrell, explains why they’re taking to the streets