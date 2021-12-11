Galway camogie star lends her voice to campaign to prevent drink driving

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Leading Galway sports star Sarah Healy has joined forces with the Road Safety Authority and Gaelic Players Association to take part in a new campaign calling on motorists not to drink and drive

The Senior All Ireland winning camogie goalkeeper from St Thomas is joined in the campaign by Nickie Quaid of Limerick, Monica McGuirk of Meath and Niall Morgan of Tyrone.

The campaign aims to drive awareness of maintaining absolute focus behind the wheel, with the warning that even one drink can impair performance on the roads.

The #NotEven1 campaign reminds motorists that ‘not even one’ drink should be taken by anyone who plans on driving a car or motorcycle

The campaign was launched during the PWC All Stars awards last evening where a special edition jersey for each of the All Ireland winning goalkeepers was revealed with the words “Not Even” over the number 1 on their back.