Galway busking community to highlight opposition to regulations

Galway’s busking community is preparing for a marathon performance in the city this weekend to highlight opposition to proposed busking regulations.

It’s as public consultation is underway on the local authorities proposed ‘Street Performance and Busking Bye-Laws 2019’.

The bye-laws were first adopted last May following much debate.

However, last month a new draft for the bye-laws was drawn up – after officials received legal advice stating the whole process was to be restarted – as the original proposal did not contain a commencement date.

Included in the draft plan are restrictions on amplification, permitted busking hours and permits for those under 16.

The Galway Busker’s Community believes the draft bye-laws will negatively impact on busking and street performances.

