Galway businessman’s company proposes major US telecoms plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A company owned by a Galway businessman is behind a plan involving the telecoms sector in the United States.

The proposal by Rivada Networks, owned by Abbeyknockmoy-based businessman, Declan Ganley involves bandwidth currently owned by the US department of defence.

According to today’s Irish Times, former White House deputy chief of staff Karl Rove is acting as an advisor to Rivada.

The company says it wants to use government bandwidth to provide ‘wholesale’ access to 5G which would lower prices.

The proposal comes against the backdrop of moves by President Donald Trump to restrict the influence of Huawei in the technology sector in America.

