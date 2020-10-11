Galway Businessman to be awarded OBE following recognition in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway businessman and volunteer has been recognised in the Queen’s birthday honours and is to be awarded an OBE.

John Coyle is to receive the honour due to his history of volunteering in the RNLI over a thirty five year period, joining both the Irish and UK Council of the RNLI.

The former Galway Chamber President is also a past chairman of the Commissioners of Irish Lights, the all Island organisations for the maintenance of Irish lighthouses and navigation aids.

He was appointed a Knight of the Sovereign Order of Malta in 2019 and will receive his OBE for his work with the RNLI.

The Officer of the Order of the British Empire is awarded to someone for making a great impact in their line of work.