Galway businessman Declan Ganley challenges Level 5 COVID restrictions in the High Court

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway businessman Declan Ganley today initiated a High Court challenge against certain regulations aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 which he claims breach his constitutional right to religious freedom.

The Abbeyknockmoy based businessman, who is a practising Roman Catholic, claims that as a result of the state implementing what are known as Level 5 restrictions, he cannot leave his home and attend Mass.

The Judge said there was no likelihood of what is a complex case, if the state respondents choose to challenge it, being heard by the end of the month

He adjourned it to December 8, one week after the restrictions are to be lifted, despite Mr Ganley’s lawyers stating the urgency of the case

Abbeyknockmoy based Declan Ganley claims the measures are a breach of his constitutional rights to practise his religion.

Arising out of that he has launched judicial review proceedings against the Minister for Health. Ireland and the Attorney General are notice parties to his proceedings.

The matter came before Mr Justice Charles Meenan who said the proposed challenge related to measures included as part of the government’s Level 5 plan to combat the pandemic.

Those particular measures, he said, may expire on December 1st, which may render Mr Ganley’s action moot, or pointless.

The Judge added that there was no likelihood of what is a complex case, if the state respondents choose to challenge it, being heard by the end of the month.

Judge Meenan, who directed that the application for permission to bring the challenge be heard on notice to the State, adjourned the matter to December 8th when circumstances can be reassessed.

In reply Mr Ganley’s lawyers said the matter was urgent, and argued that similar restrictions regarding attending religious services could be re-imposed in the future.

Counsel said that while it was accepted that the restrictions challenged might well be lifted by December 1st there was a concern that the restrictions could be re-imposed by the Government.