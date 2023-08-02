Galway businessman and aviation expert says it “beggars belief” Dublin Airport may have to reduce night time flights

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway businessman and aviation expert Padraig Ó Céidigh says it “beggars belief” Dublin Airport may have to reduce the number of night-time flights

It’s after Fingal County Council gave the DAA six weeks to reduce the number of flights between 11pm and 7am to an average of 65.

The move was ordered following complaints from local residents about noise.

Founder of Aer Arann and former senator, Padraig Ó Céidigh, says it now appears there will be fewer overnight flights, even though there are two runways