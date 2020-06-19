Galway businesses urged to work with council to use streets as extra retail areas

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Businesses in Galway are being urged to liaise with the county council over the use of streets as extra retail spaces.

Galway East TD and Minister for Rural Affairs Seán Canney says these outdoor expanded retail areas could allow businesses to serve more customers while adhering to social distancing and public health guidelines.

Known as ‘Parklets’ in the United States and New Zealand, Minister Canney says the extended retail spaces could help kickstart shops and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

He says there are businesses in towns across East Galway such as Loughrea, Tuam and Headford, which could extend onto the street without impeding the footpath.

Minister Canney is urging shopowners to contact the County Council to register their support for the initiative.

