Small businesses across Galway are set to benefit from a new €5.4m European digital innovation hub.

The online platform, Data2Sustain, is to digitally support SMEs based in the West and North over the next three years.

Businesses will be able to access digital research, expertise and solutions from the likes of ATU and University of Galway.

Northern and Western Regional Assembly Director David Minton said that the hub is critically important for SME’s across the region.