Galway businesses get €3.7 million under Increased Cost of Business grant

Galway businesses have been allocated over €3.7 million this year under the Increased Cost of Business grant

The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment scheme is managed by the local authorities

Data supplied to Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte shows to date, 2,044 small and medium Galway businesses have been approved

The retail and hospitality sectors are entitled to a second payment for approved businesses and a double payment for new registrations

A total of 1,085 business have registered for this payment

Minister Rabbitte says the scheme is not intended to compensate for all of the increased costs but the money will provide a welcome cash injection