22 September 2023

Galway businesses discuss infrastructure concerns with Central Bank Governor

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf has been discussing infrastructure concerns with local businesses during his Galway visit.

As part of his trip, he has met with students at the University of Galway, and has visited TG4 headquarters at Baile na hAbhainn.

He has also been speaking to local businesses, and has met with Galway Chamber to discuss the local economy.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Mr Makhlouf, highlighted what is worrying people on the ground here in Galway:

