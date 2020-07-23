Galway businesses and public asked to consider accessibility issues with social distancing

Galway Bay fm newsroom – People and businesses in Galway City are being asked to consider the challenges faced by people with disabilities when trying to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Galway City Council, Galway Chamber and Galway City Partnership have launched the call in association with Access for All.

They’re asking people to recognise that not all disabilities are visible and some people may have difficulty judging distance and seeing signs.

The public’s being asked to allow time and space for people with disabilities who are queuing, to avoid parking on footpaths and in parking spaces designated for people with disabilities, and to understand that guide dogs are not trained to socially distance.

Meanwhile, businesses are being encouraged to install hand sanitisers at an appropriate level for wheelchair users, to make staff aware of the challenges people with disabilities may face when trying to socially distance, and to ensure any new measures introduced to comply with Covid-19 guidelines do not impede the accessibility of the business,

Chief Executive of Galway Chamber, Kenny Deery says it’s important to give people with disabilities confidence to go into businesses during the pandemic.

