Galway business women win big at IMAGE Business Women of the Year Awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three Galway business women, Dr Suzanne McClean and sisters Doctors Lisa and Vanessa Creaven are celebrating their success in the IMAGE Business Women of the Year Awards, back after a two year hiatus

Dentist Lisa Creaven and Vanessa Creaven took the Entrepreneur of the Year accolade.

Dr. Suzanne McClean, psychologist and founder of Rosabel’s rooms won the Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the black tie ceremony in Dublin

Following the death of her 16 month old daughter, Rosabel, Suzanne and her husband Gary Monroe began their collaboration with the Irish Hospice Foundation ultimately setting up ‘Rosabel’s Rooms’.

The facility offers family-friendly bereavement suites in hospital emergency departments as well as Rosabel’s Room-to-heal fund and Rosabel’s Room to talk fund.