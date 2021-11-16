Galway business owner says plans to extend Covid certs to hair and beauty salons is ‘smokescreen’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The owner of a well known Galway hair and beauty company has branded any plans by the Government to extend the use of Covid certs to salons as “a load of nonsense”.

Cabinet ministers will meet this morning to discuss the latest recommendations from the cabinet sub committee on Covid 19.

Working from home, greater use of antigen tests and extending vaccine certs are possible considerations.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has already stated that he is in favour of Covid passes being extended for entry to gyms and hairdressers.

Sean Costello, owner of Koztello Hair & Beauty in Galway Shopping Centre and Knocknacarra says the extension of covid certs to businesses such as his is a smokescreen…